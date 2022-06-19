Ronald Lamola not willing to 'wait his turn' in the ANC leadership queue

“They want to continue to remain relevant and retard the liberation movement. So we must not allow that, even within our ranks we must not allow that jealousy, even that kind of thinking to come and infuse some level of factionalism.”

Lamola said social ills facing the youth today required the very same young people to deal with them as they can introduce new and fresh ideas.

“You are the most experienced with today’s challenges, the challenges of HIV and Aids, unemployment and many social ills that you are facing. You must not be told by anyone that you are not experienced to resolve them. You are the better ones to resolve these challenges.”

Lamola received a warm welcome at the event in his home province and was endorsed by members of the party provincial executive committee (PEC) in attendance.

At its elective conference in April, the newly elected leaders made it clear the province would want to retain the position of deputy president currently held by David Mabuza who hails from Mpumalanga.

It appears now that they would back Lamola as Mabuza has lost popularity in the province and seems unlikely to clinch a second term as deputy president.

Lamola will, however, battle it out with other ANC leaders who have shown interest in the position, including treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and NEC members Mmamoloko Kubayi, Jeff Radebe, Thandi Modise and Vuyiswa Tulelo.

Meanwhile, ANC PEC member and Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane said: “This is not what you want, you didn’t say to us ‘I want to be the deputy president’. We want to tell you that as Mpumalanga we want you to stand as the deputy president of the ANC.

“We will rally behind you in making sure that we realise our dream. If you fall we will fall with you, if you rise we will rise with you but rest assured we will do everything in our powers to make sure that you are sent to that position where you will be representing young people.”

