‘ANC is still the dependable political movement’ — Tito Mboweni gets tongues wagging

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni’s recent comment about the ANC being a political movement for the advancement of black people has set tongues wagging online.

Over the weekend Mboweni sparked a major debate after claiming the ruling party continued to be a dependable political movement to advance black people and democratic South Africans.

He said the party was dependable, despite the challenges it has been going through.

“Throughout all the challenges the ANC has been going through and has gone through, my observation is we are still the dependable political movement for the advancement of black people in general, Africans in particular and democratic South Africans.”