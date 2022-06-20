×

Politics

‘ANC is still the dependable political movement’ — Tito Mboweni gets tongues wagging

20 June 2022 - 11:37
Former minister Tito Mboweni says the ANC continues to be dependable, despite the challenges it has been going through. File photo.
Former minister Tito Mboweni says the ANC continues to be dependable, despite the challenges it has been going through. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni’s recent comment about the ANC being a political movement for the advancement of black people has set tongues wagging online.

Over the weekend Mboweni sparked a major debate after claiming the ruling party continued to be a dependable political movement to advance black people and democratic South Africans.

He said the party was dependable, despite the challenges it has been going through.

“Throughout all the challenges the ANC has been going through and has gone through, my observation is we are still the dependable political movement for the advancement of black people in general, Africans in particular and democratic South Africans.”

His comment drew mixed reactions from many, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane, who disagreed.

Mboweni has previously expressed optimism about the ANC’s future, saying there is time for the party to ensure it wins back the metros it lost to the DA.

The former finance minister told ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe the party must win the metros in the next municipal elections, which take place every five years.

“The political pain of leadership. Askies, national chair, we must win the metros next time. Five years to go. Organise. Mobilise. Develop the country. Movement forward,” he said.

On social media, many expressed different views. Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

