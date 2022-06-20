‘ANC is still the dependable political movement’ — Tito Mboweni gets tongues wagging
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni’s recent comment about the ANC being a political movement for the advancement of black people has set tongues wagging online.
Over the weekend Mboweni sparked a major debate after claiming the ruling party continued to be a dependable political movement to advance black people and democratic South Africans.
He said the party was dependable, despite the challenges it has been going through.
“Throughout all the challenges the ANC has been going through and has gone through, my observation is we are still the dependable political movement for the advancement of black people in general, Africans in particular and democratic South Africans.”
Throughout all the challenges the ANC has been going through and has gone through, my observation is that we are still the dependable political movement for the advancement of Black people in general and Africans in particular and democratic South Africans.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 18, 2022
His comment drew mixed reactions from many, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane, who disagreed.
Mboweni has previously expressed optimism about the ANC’s future, saying there is time for the party to ensure it wins back the metros it lost to the DA.
The former finance minister told ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe the party must win the metros in the next municipal elections, which take place every five years.
“The political pain of leadership. Askies, national chair, we must win the metros next time. Five years to go. Organise. Mobilise. Develop the country. Movement forward,” he said.
On social media, many expressed different views. Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
Of all the chickens you have put on your stove. This meal is the lowest ranked. https://t.co/NjAChkhQ9D— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 18, 2022
Don’t need to apologise for the truth. The leadership of the ANC only speaks to the people when we need to vote. It’s time we show them what the result of abusing the voters are. Voting ANC is agreeing to be in an abusive relationship— Angus Norkie (@anorkie95) June 18, 2022
If you are talking about the advancement of a handful of cadres I'd happily concede but for the rest of South Africa that's is definite 'are you smoking your socks?'. https://t.co/Y4ritG6ipa— Eugene van der Walt (@EugenevdWalt) June 20, 2022
The only black people you’ve advanced is the elite ANC members. Others who are educated fills the gaps to form a society, others are immigrating because there’s no jobs in SA, & the majority is jobless, homeless, no education, collapsed health system. https://t.co/O1CfummsjX— Marcia Barron 🇿🇦💚 (@MarciaBarron777) June 19, 2022
28 years of ANC's misrule is the cause of all our suffering..please stick to cooking,(not that you are any good at it)— Cllr_Welekazi💙🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) June 19, 2022
The train for discussing politics with the architects of poverty left the station. https://t.co/n1lCEySMnH
I mean, if you literally ignore absolutely *EVERYTHING* about the ANC, it is certainly possible to believe psychosis-fuelled delusions like this. https://t.co/eUuhPmkrhf— Guerrilla Media 🏴 (@Paratus2014) June 19, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.