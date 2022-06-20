×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

More delays in release of final state capture report

Commission secretary says new date is June 22

20 June 2022 - 13:55 By TIMESLIVE
The release of the final state capture report by chief justice and inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo has been delayed again. File photo.
The release of the final state capture report by chief justice and inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo has been delayed again. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The release of the final state capture inquiry report has again been delayed.

This was announced on Monday by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

According to Magwenya, Ramaphosa and inquiry chairperson, chief justice Raymond Zondo, had discussed “the timing” of the release of the report and decided it was not ripe for release on Monday, as per an initial promise by the presidency.

The delay follows Zondo’s planned release of the report on June 15 following an earlier high court order.

After failing to meet the June 15 deadline, Zondo instead announced he would hand over the report to the president on June 19.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“This morning, President Ramaphosa and the chief justice discussed the timing of the handing over of the final report. A new date and time for the handover will be announced soon,” Magwenya said on Monday.

The much-anticipated report is expected to, among other things, deal with matters that pertain to the pillaging of the State Security Agency (SSA) during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure.

Implicated heavily in this regard during oral hearings of the inquiry was former spy chief Arthur Fraser.

Fraser recently lodged a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa over a robbery at the president’s farm in Limpopo.

Also expected in the report are issues relating to the SABC and Passenger Rail Agency of SA.

PODCAST | Is SA ripe to be captured ... again?

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Zondo yet to deliver state capture report

The presidency has not received the final sections of the report from the state capture inquiry, it said on Friday morning.
Politics
3 days ago

Dudu Myeni to plead guilty on charges relating to testimony at Zondo inquiry

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni on Tuesday indicated she intends to plead guilty on charges including defeating the administration of justice.
Politics
5 days ago

Ready for part 5? Here's what was in the first 4 parts of the state capture report and who it implicated

Forgot who was named in the state capture reports so far and why? We've got your back.
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I'll save ANC from losing power in Gauteng, says Panyaza Lesufi Politics
  2. Where are mayors and MECs when municipalities collapse, asks AG Politics
  3. DA set to lose two more young leaders after Nicole Graham’s exit Politics
  4. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  5. We want three of ANC top six to be women: Mmamoloko Kubayi Politics

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...