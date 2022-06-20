More delays in release of final state capture report
Commission secretary says new date is June 22
The release of the final state capture inquiry report has again been delayed.
This was announced on Monday by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.
According to Magwenya, Ramaphosa and inquiry chairperson, chief justice Raymond Zondo, had discussed “the timing” of the release of the report and decided it was not ripe for release on Monday, as per an initial promise by the presidency.
The delay follows Zondo’s planned release of the report on June 15 following an earlier high court order.
After failing to meet the June 15 deadline, Zondo instead announced he would hand over the report to the president on June 19.
“This morning, President Ramaphosa and the chief justice discussed the timing of the handing over of the final report. A new date and time for the handover will be announced soon,” Magwenya said on Monday.
The much-anticipated report is expected to, among other things, deal with matters that pertain to the pillaging of the State Security Agency (SSA) during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure.
Implicated heavily in this regard during oral hearings of the inquiry was former spy chief Arthur Fraser.
Fraser recently lodged a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa over a robbery at the president’s farm in Limpopo.
Also expected in the report are issues relating to the SABC and Passenger Rail Agency of SA.
