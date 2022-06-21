A tall order for parliament, with six months to redraft the electoral law

A mountain of work awaits parliament as it seeks to complete the amendment of the Electoral Act to allow independent candidates to contest provincial and national elections.

The Constitutional Court found in June 2020 that exclusive party proportional representation could no longer be used and ordered parliament to correct the defect in the Electoral Act within 24 months. Parliament missed that deadline and was granted a six-month extension by the court earlier this month.

The home affairs portfolio committee, which is processing the Electoral Amendment Bill, continues with its work while parliament is in recess. It received briefings from the Electoral Commission (IEC), department of home affairs and state law advisers on Tuesday on possible amendments that need to be made.

MPs and government officials agreed clarity was needed on some key issues in the proposed law, including the number of seats, allocation of seats, costs of registration and constituencies. Other sticking points include questions on:

whether independent candidates will have to pay the same deposit paid by political parties contesting elections, given that they only qualify for one seat;

whether they can contest elections in more than one region; and

how to or who would fill a vacant seat when an independent candidate dies.

The legal teams of both parliament and the state law adviser indicated these are policy decisions the IEC and government will have to take.