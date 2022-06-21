LISTEN | DA asks Americans to investigate Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga

“We have requested that the FBI considers investigating the source of the funds and whether the money was brought into SA legitimately and declared to the appropriate authorities,” he said.

While Ramaphosa has confirmed a robbery did take place, he has declined to give further details, saying he has been advised to let due processes take place.

Steenhuisen said this was no justification for his refusal to answer questions.

Ramaphosa is also yet to give the ANC’s integrity committee a date for his session with it to explain the issue in detail.

Steenhuisen said the country will not wait for an ANC process.

“These are serious allegations that will continue to do enormous damage to our economy and prospects for attracting investment and creating jobs, as well as to the credibility of the office of the presidency and the police and justice system.