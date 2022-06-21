We have stabilised the ANC in KZN, claims outgoing PEC

The outgoing ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal believes the party is in a better state than what they inherited four years ago, according to provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

“While it is not the primary responsibility of the provincial executive committee (PEC) to conduct an assessment of its performance over the past four years, the PEC can state with confidence that the state of the organisation is far better that what was inherited by this leadership,” said Ntuli.

He was speaking at a media briefing where the party announced a roadmap towards the elective conference set to taken place in eThekwini from July 15 to 17.

Asked to elaborate, Ntuli said four years ago the party was massively divided into those who supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma or Cyril Ramaphosa for the Nasrec conference which took place seven months earlier.

“When we were preparing for the provincial conference in July 2018, there were still very serious tensions which were a result of the aftermath of the Nasrec conference. It was still visible in the province to distinguish between what was called NDZ and CR, and that impacted negatively on our way to the provincial conference,” said Ntuli.

“At that time you had an ongoing case of former president Jacob Zuma taking place, attended by some and others not attending. Those who were attending the case at that time were saying and doing things at the court precinct which were negative for the ANC. We no longer have that.”