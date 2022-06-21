×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

'We're not thugs, thieves or communists': Mashaba bans use of word 'comrade' in ActionSA

21 June 2022 - 09:00
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has banned the use of the word "comrades" when addressing party members. File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has banned the use of the word "comrades" when addressing party members. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has banned the use of the word “comrades” when addressing party members.

Speaking at the announcement of former ANC member Sello Lediga as ActionSA Limpopo chairperson on Monday, Mashaba said the word comrade has developed a new meaning in SA, and now refers to “thugs and thieves” disguised as politicians.

“The term 'comrades' is banned in ActionSA. Comrades are thugs and thieves. If anyone calls you comrade, you refuse because they only call you comrade when they want to corrupt you,” said Mashaba.

He asked his party members to refer to each other as “actioners”.

“We are not communists, comrade is a communist term. In ActionSA, we are 'actioners',” he said.

'We don't need experienced thieves' - 5 key plans from Herman Mashaba's election campaign

The ActionSA leader launched his party's election campaign on Thursday ahead of the elections in November.
Politics
9 months ago

Lediga joins a growing list of politicians who have joined the party in recent months, including former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi, former Gqeberha DA mayor Athol Trollip and former DA Gauteng north regional deputy chairperson Michael Shackleton.

“Sello’s background in the ANC is something that we celebrate in ActionSA. As a party, we have demonstrated an unparalleled ability to win support away from the ANC and this is the only way that the ANC can be removed from office,” said Mashaba.

“The culture of opposition parties fighting for the same pool of votes cannot advance the project to remove the ANC from government. We welcome supporters of the ANC to join our project to fix SA, our issue does not lie with them but rather their leaders.”

Mashaba said Lediga joining ActionSA is critical to the project of bringing down the ANC and forming a new alternative in SA.

“This is another milestone in a series of milestones for ActionSA. We are emerging as a party with national impact and we are developing structures, wall-to-wall, throughout SA that will deliver our 2024 offer to the doorsteps of all South Africans,” he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

ActionSA appoints legal team to monitor Gupta arrest proceedings

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said legal representatives have been placed on a watching brief and will monitor every step of the process.
News
1 week ago

Zille and Mashaba come to Phalatse's defence in heated exchange with former DA leaders

"This time mayor, you are not alone. You have us and all peace-loving South Africans behind you. Let them live in their past, and we take the country ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

What you said about whether Eswatini and Lesotho should be part of SA

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they thought Eswatini and Lesotho should be part of SA.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I'll save ANC from losing power in Gauteng, says Panyaza Lesufi Politics
  2. Where are mayors and MECs when municipalities collapse, asks AG Politics
  3. DA set to lose two more young leaders after Nicole Graham’s exit Politics
  4. We want three of ANC top six to be women: Mmamoloko Kubayi Politics
  5. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...