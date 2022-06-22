It is done: Zondo hands over fifth and final part of the state capture report

President Cyril Ramaphosa finally received the fifth and final part of the state capture commission report on Wednesday evening.

Chief justice and commission chairperson Raymond Zondo handed over the report to Ramaphosa at a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria at about 6.30pm — two and a half hours later than scheduled.

Addressing the media at the official handover ceremony, Zondo said his team had had sleepless nights finalising the report.

“Let me start where I should start and where I should start is to apologise ... I apologise to you, Mr President, for keeping you waiting. I apologise to all of you for keeping you waiting,” he said.