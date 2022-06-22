×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

LISTEN | What if you could choose your president?

22 June 2022 - 13:08 By TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa is under fire over 'farmgate'. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is under fire over 'farmgate'. File photo.
Image: GCIS

University of Cape Town constitutional law professor Pierre De Vos details the processes necessary if citizens could elect the president.

SA citizens do not have the direct voting power to hold the president accountable.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

A tall order for parliament, with six months to redraft the electoral law

A mountain of work awaits parliament as it seeks to complete the amendment of the Electoral Act to allow independent candidates to contest provincial ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Zondo: Ramaphosa did not interfere in postponement of issuing final state capture report

State capture inquiry chairperson and chief justice Raymond Zondo has denied meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the “timing” of the ...
Politics
1 day ago

DA's John Steenhuisen announces further action to be taken against Cyril Ramaphosa

DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Tuesday announcing further steps the party plans to take against President Cyril Ramaphosa in relation to the Phala ...
Politics
1 day ago

Time is ripe for electoral change in SA

A new system [that] allows people to directly choose the people they deem worthy to go to parliament and serve the nation is needed.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA set to lose two more young leaders after Nicole Graham’s exit Politics
  2. PODCAST | Lebogang Maile: ‘Delegates must elect me so I can help renew the ANC’ Politics
  3. I'll save ANC from losing power in Gauteng, says Panyaza Lesufi Politics
  4. Where are mayors and MECs when municipalities collapse, asks AG Politics
  5. We want three of ANC top six to be women: Mmamoloko Kubayi Politics

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...