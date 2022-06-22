LISTEN | What if you could choose your president?
22 June 2022 - 13:08
University of Cape Town constitutional law professor Pierre De Vos details the processes necessary if citizens could elect the president.
SA citizens do not have the direct voting power to hold the president accountable.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.