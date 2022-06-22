More delays prevent handover of the final state capture report

TimesLIVE was reliably informed that the delays had to do with a "technicality" relating to the documentation.

Proceedings were now expected to start at about 7pm.

The final instalment was initially meant to be delivered at the end of April, but Zondo had headed to court at the time and said the commission would not be able to deliver all the outstanding sections of the report by then.

The court granted him an extension to last week but, again, his office gave the presidency reasons why it could not deliver.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.