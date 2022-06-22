Ramaphosa had nothing to lose by speaking out against state capture, says Zondo

“He said that if he had been confronted, he would have been removed and therefore would be unable to prevent state capture. He said that he chose to remain silent and resist as he believed it to be the only way he could contribute to ending state capture and corruption in government.”

In his view, Zondo said: “If President Ramaphosa had spoken out — and he did not need to have been confrontational — and spoken out firmly against state capture and wrongdoing, and President Zuma fired him, that stance could have given hope to a lot of other members of the cabinet who may have been looking for someone to lead in this regard.”

Indeed, there may have been many in the ANC who would have given him support and spoken out if Zuma fired him as deputy president.

“He would have continued as deputy president of the ANC because President Zuma could not have fired him from that position. President Ramaphosa could have inspired others in the ANC to be more vocal. And the more voices became vocal, the less chances that those who were pursuing state capture would have continued as before.

“If he was fired as deputy president of the country and remained simply as deputy president of the ANC, he would have more time to prepare for the position of the president of the ANC in December 2017.

“He ought to have remembered that there was a precedent for this. President Zuma was fired as deputy president of the country and used the time to campaign for the position of president of the ANC in Polokwane in 2007 — and indeed, Mr Zuma won in Polokwane, defeating President [Thabo] Mbeki.

“Accordingly, in my view, he should have spoken out. I accept that it may be difficult to choose between keeping quiet and resisting. It would be untenable to send a message that if the same scenario were to happen again sometime in the future, the right thing is not to speak out.

“President Ramaphosa's role in regard to appointment of Mr Pravin Gordhan as minister of finance after Mr Nene's dismissal is dealt with in part 4 of the report.”

TimesLIVE

