RATE IT| The DA's action plan to hold Ramaphosa to account over 'farmgate'
DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday detailed the DA's plan to deal with allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa emanating from the farmgate scandal.
Speaking to the media, Steenhuisen called on the president to take South Africans into his confidence and respond to the allegations.
He said failure to respond would lead to more calls for Ramaphosa to either step aside or plan his exit from the presidency.
Here are five talking points from the press conference. Do you think these measures will work?
Police and deputy public protector
Steenhuisen said the DA laid a formal complaint against Ramaphosa with deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka.
The party wants also wants Gcaleka to investigate possible breaches of the executives' ethics code.
“President Ramaphosa may have breached the code by failing to report the theft when he was, by law, obliged to do so and by using public resources to track down and bring back the stolen money,” said Steenhuisen.
Summon justice minister Ronald Lamola
The DA wants justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola summoned to explain his failure to issue Ramaphosa with a case number.
Steenhuisen said chairperson of the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services Gratitude Magwanishe “agreed in principle pending the agreement of parliament”.
Ramaphosa can't tackle corruption
Steenhuisen said the allegations against Ramaphosa explain his reluctance in investigating and firing corrupt public officials.
“The saga lays bare that the ANC is rotten from the head down and even as it takes its dying breaths, decomposition has already set in. In 2024, the era of the majority for the ANC will end. South Africans need to replace this government with one that puts their interests ahead of party and private interests.”
Ramaphosa has no faith in the police
Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa's decision to inform the authorities in the presidency about the robbery instead of the police, proves their lack of capacity.
“Why would the president have used his VIP protection unit when there are specialised units that deal with robberies within the SAPS? The president has shown no faith in them. I do not have faith that SAPS will be able to conduct the investigation to the full extent,” said Steenhuisen.
Rope in the FBI?
Steenhuisen said the party roped in the FBI to help investigate because the cash stolen from Ramaphosa's farm was not in SA's currency.
“It sparks suspicion about how those dollars left the US. The money could well be linked to serious issues on the continent and even abroad,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.