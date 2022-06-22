RATE IT| The DA's action plan to hold Ramaphosa to account over 'farmgate'

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday detailed the DA's plan to deal with allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa emanating from the farmgate scandal.

Speaking to the media, Steenhuisen called on the president to take South Africans into his confidence and respond to the allegations.

He said failure to respond would lead to more calls for Ramaphosa to either step aside or plan his exit from the presidency.

Here are five talking points from the press conference. Do you think these measures will work?

Police and deputy public protector

Steenhuisen said the DA laid a formal complaint against Ramaphosa with deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

The party wants also wants Gcaleka to investigate possible breaches of the executives' ethics code.

“President Ramaphosa may have breached the code by failing to report the theft when he was, by law, obliged to do so and by using public resources to track down and bring back the stolen money,” said Steenhuisen.