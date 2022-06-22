SSA and crime intelligence 'peddled fake intelligence reports for Zuma and allies'

The State Security Agency (SSA) and crime intelligence were never interested in doing their job to detect and counter threats against the people of SA, according to the final report of the Zondo commission into state capture released on Wednesday.

Instead, the two most important security agencies were driven by fake reports, politics and information peddling to protect the political career of then-president Jacob Zuma and his allies and crush his opponents.

Should this trend be allowed to continue, warned commission chair and chief justice Raymond Zondo, it had the potential to destabilise the country to unprecedented levels.

To change this dangerous trajectory, Zondo advised, intelligence agencies cannot be allowed to account only to themselves at this was abused during the Zuma era in service of the incumbent.

“The peddling of false and unsubstantiated so-called intelligence reports can destabilise the country. The country’s intelligence structures, as well as those in power to whom they report, need to be alive to those dangers,” observed Zondo.

“A great deal of prudence is required in dealing with intelligence reports. You need to have professional people, appointed on the basis of merit, to be in charge of intelligence services.”