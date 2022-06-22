WATCH LIVE | Fifth and final state capture report handover
Scheduled for 4pm
22 June 2022 - 15:55
.
The fifth and final instalment of the state capture report is due to be released by inquiry chairperson and chief justice Raymond Zondo today.
PODCAST | Is SA ripe to be captured... again?
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.