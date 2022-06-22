What's in it? 9 stories about the final state capture report you need to read

The fifth and final instalment of the state capture report was released on Wednesday evening, with several high-profile politicians and business people implicated.

It deals with, among other things, the controversial Vrede dairy farm project, former spy chief Arthur Fraser, the Gupta family, crime intelligence and alleged corruption at the State Security Agency.

State capture inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo presented the last part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings.