What's in it? 9 stories about the final state capture report you need to read
The fifth and final instalment of the state capture report was released on Wednesday evening, with several high-profile politicians and business people implicated.
It deals with, among other things, the controversial Vrede dairy farm project, former spy chief Arthur Fraser, the Gupta family, crime intelligence and alleged corruption at the State Security Agency.
State capture inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo presented the last part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings.
It follows previous reports released in January, February, March and April.
The inquiry was expected to release the final instalment of the report at the end of April, but the Pretoria high court granted a six-week extension until June 15. This was also delayed by a week, sparking debate among politicians and the public.
The report has implicated dozens of high-profile business people, companies, SOEs, politicians, cabinet ministers and former president Jacob Zuma
Here are stories you need to read about the fifth part of the report:
RAMAPHOSA SHOULD HAVE DONE MORE TO FIGHT STATE CAPTURE
Zondo found Ramaphosa preferred to look the other way at the early signs of state capture when he served as Zuma's deputy.
“The President readily acknowledges the existence of state capture as a coordinated project and has made much of his drive to right the wrongs of state capture. However, the question of what he knew is still somewhat opaque.”
“Ramaphosa must have believed that the ruling party would not defend him in such a case and that the ANC would have protected a president who fired his deputy president for the crime of confronting corruption.
RAMAPHOSA, ZUMA AND ANC STOOD BY WHILE PRASA WAS PLUNDERED
The report also found that Ramaphosa and Zuma did little to protect the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board in their fight against acts of corruption.
“This board was on its own fighting corruption at Prasa. The then president Jacob Zuma gave it no support. The then deputy president of the ANC and of the country, now President Cyril Ramaphosa, gave it no support. Indeed, all the top six officials of the ANC gave it no support. The parliamentary portfolio committee on transport was openly hostile to this board,” it read.
'OVERWHELMING PROBABILITY' ZUMA KNEW GUPTA WEDDING PARTY INTENDED LANDING AT WATERKLOOF
Zondo found Zuma’s “admittedly close relationship” with the Gupta family meant it was likely he knew about plans for a private aircraft to land at Waterkloof military base and had no objections.
“Given how the Guptas flaunted [their] friendship with president Zuma, it is extremely unlikely that they would not have informed him about those plans and attempted to secure his support for their implementation,” said Zondo.
HAWKS MUST INVESTIGATE ARTHUR FRASER FOR 'PRIMA FACIE CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES'
The report recommends the Hawks look at the possible reinstatement of an investigation into former spy chief Arthur Fraser that was dropped at the insistence of former intelligence minister Siyabonga Cwele.
“The resumption of the investigations should be reconsidered by the Hawks. It might be whoever were involved, including Mr Fraser, get absolved, but the investigations should be allowed to take their normal course,” Zondo said.
He recommended Fraser, former special ops boss Thulani Dlomo and ex-intelligence minister David Mahlobo be investigated for handling and distributing large sums of SSA money.
INVESTIGATE ACE MAGASHULE AND MOSEBENZI ZWANE CRIMINALLY FOR VREDE DAIRY FARM PROJECT
Zondo also suggested suspended Secretary general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule be investigated alongside known ally, former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane.
It said the pair were pursuing the agenda of the Guptas when they aided the looting of millions of rand from the Vrede dairy farm project. This could lead to more charges against Magashula.
CHARGE FREE STATE AGRICULTURAL DEPARTMENT OVER THE PROJECT
The report found funds from the controversial project meant to uplift poor farmers went towards the Gupta family's lavish Sun City wedding.
“The project failed in its first two years of operation, not because of the media enquiries or the National Treasury investigation, as suggested by [former Free State agricultural department head Peter] Thabethe, but because of Thabethe’s incompetence or because he was carrying out the agenda of the Guptas and cared less about the taxpayers’ money and the black farmers.
“Apart from anything else, Thabethe must be held both criminally and civilly liable for his role in causing the department to lose millions of rand in taxpayers' money,” said Zondo.
ZUMA ENABLED GUPTAS TO FLOUT LAWS, WHILE DUDUZANE BENEFITED
Zuma was in breach of the executive code of ethics with his involvement in the Gupta media house TNA Media and news channel ANN7.
The report found Zuma allowed the Gupta family to use their relationship with him to “facilitate and extend” their business interests, including the hiring of undocumented Indian nationals in the country illegally.
Zuma’s son Duduzane was a beneficiary of the relationship through his involvement in the news channel that did business with the SABC.
FRASER, MAHLOBO AND DLOMO AT THE CENTRE OF MUSANDA 'CRIME SCENE'
Zondo said Fraser, David Mahlobo and Thulani Dlomo were probably the most trusted henchmen of Zuma at the state security agency head office, Musanda.
He said the trio were instrumental in illegal activities that took place at the office, serving Zuma’s personal and political interests.
Mahlobo was implicated in having collected large sums of cash under the guise of an operation, allegedly bound for Zuma.
STATE CAPTURE WAS AN ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY: RAMAPHOSA
Ramaphosa praised former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela, saying her own state capture report led to the formation of the Zondo commission.
Speaking at the handover of the final part of the report, Ramaphosa said: “State capture was an assault on our democracy and violated the rights of every man, woman and child in this country.
“Through the various reports released by the commission, we have come to understand what happened, who was involved, and what effect state capture has had on our state, our economy and our society.”
