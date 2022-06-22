×

Politics

What's in it? 9 stories about the final state capture report you need to read

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
22 June 2022 - 21:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives the final investigation report from chief justice Raymond Zondo at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 22 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The fifth and final instalment of the state capture report was released on Wednesday evening, with several high-profile politicians and business people implicated.

It deals with, among other things, the controversial Vrede dairy farm project, former spy chief Arthur Fraser, the Gupta family, crime intelligence and alleged corruption at the State Security Agency. 

State capture inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo presented the last part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

It follows previous reports released in January, February, March and April. 

The inquiry was expected to release the final instalment of the report at the end of April, but the Pretoria high court granted a six-week extension until June 15. This was also delayed by a week, sparking debate among politicians and the public. 

The report has implicated dozens of high-profile business people, companies, SOEs, politicians, cabinet ministers and former president Jacob Zuma

Here are stories you need to read about the fifth part of the report:

Image: Nolo Moima

RAMAPHOSA SHOULD HAVE DONE MORE TO FIGHT STATE CAPTURE

Zondo found Ramaphosa preferred to look the other way at the early signs of state capture when he served as Zuma's deputy.

“The President readily acknowledges the existence of state capture as a coordinated project and has made much of his drive to right the wrongs of state capture. However, the question of what he knew is still somewhat opaque.”

“Ramaphosa must have believed that the ruling party would not defend him in such a case and that the ANC would have protected a president who fired his deputy president for the crime of confronting corruption.

Ramaphosa should have done more to fight state capture, says Zondo

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa opted to look the other way at the early signs of state capture when he served ...
Politics
8 minutes ago

RAMAPHOSA, ZUMA AND ANC STOOD BY WHILE PRASA WAS PLUNDERED

The report also found that Ramaphosa and Zuma did little to protect the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board in their fight against acts of corruption.

“This board was on its own fighting corruption at Prasa. The then president Jacob Zuma gave it no support. The then deputy president of the ANC and of the country, now President Cyril Ramaphosa, gave it no support. Indeed, all the top six officials of the ANC gave it no support. The parliamentary portfolio committee on transport was openly hostile to this board,” it read.

Zuma, Ramaphosa and ANC stood by while Prasa was plundered, says Zondo

The state capture commission has lashed out at former president Jacob Zuma and his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, for not intervening when the Passenger ...
Politics
40 minutes ago

'OVERWHELMING PROBABILITY' ZUMA KNEW GUPTA WEDDING PARTY INTENDED LANDING AT WATERKLOOF

Zondo found Zuma’s “admittedly close relationship” with the Gupta family meant it was likely he knew about plans for a private aircraft to land at Waterkloof military base and had no objections.

“Given how the Guptas flaunted [their] friendship with president Zuma, it is extremely unlikely that they would not have informed him about those plans and attempted to secure his support for their implementation,” said Zondo. 

'Overwhelming probability' Zuma knew Gupta wedding party intended landing at Waterkloof

It is difficult to accept that former president Jacob Zuma did not have knowledge about the controversial 2013 Waterkloof landing before it happened, ...
Politics
58 minutes ago

HAWKS MUST INVESTIGATE ARTHUR FRASER FOR 'PRIMA FACIE CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES'

The report recommends the Hawks look at the possible reinstatement of an investigation into former spy chief Arthur Fraser that was dropped at the insistence of former intelligence minister Siyabonga Cwele.

“The resumption of the investigations should be reconsidered by the Hawks. It might be whoever were involved, including Mr Fraser, get absolved, but the investigations should be allowed to take their normal course,” Zondo said.

He recommended Fraser, former special ops boss Thulani Dlomo and ex-intelligence minister David Mahlobo be investigated for handling and distributing large sums of SSA money.

Hawks must investigate Arthur Fraser for 'prima facie criminal activities'

State capture commission chair Raymond Zondo has recommended the Hawks revisit an investigation into former spy chief Arthur Fraser that was dropped ...
Politics
2 hours ago

INVESTIGATE ACE MAGASHULE AND MOSEBENZI ZWANE CRIMINALLY FOR VREDE DAIRY FARM PROJECT 

Zondo also suggested suspended Secretary general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule be investigated alongside known ally, former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane.

It said the pair were pursuing the agenda of the Guptas when they aided the looting of millions of rand from the Vrede dairy farm project. This could lead to more charges against Magashula.

Investigate Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane criminally for Vrede dairy farm project — Zondo

Corruption accused Ace Magashule and his known ally, former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane, were pursuing the agenda of the Guptas when ...
Politics
28 minutes ago

CHARGE FREE STATE AGRICULTURAL DEPARTMENT OVER THE PROJECT

The report found funds from the controversial project meant to uplift poor farmers went towards the Gupta family's lavish Sun City wedding.

“The project failed in its first two years of operation, not because of the media enquiries or the National Treasury investigation, as suggested by [former Free State agricultural department head Peter] Thabethe, but because of Thabethe’s incompetence or because he was carrying out the agenda of the Guptas and cared less about the taxpayers’ money and the black farmers.

“Apart from anything else, Thabethe must be held both criminally and civilly liable for his role in causing the department to lose millions of rand in taxpayers' money,” said Zondo.

Zondo says charge former Free State agricultural department head over Vrede dairy project

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has slammed disgraced former Free State agricultural MEC Mosebenzi Zwane and called for criminal charges to be laid ...
Politics
1 hour ago

ZUMA ENABLED GUPTAS TO FLOUT LAWS, WHILE DUDUZANE BENEFITED 

Zuma was in breach of the executive code of ethics with his involvement in the Gupta media house TNA Media and news channel ANN7.

The report found Zuma allowed the Gupta family to use their relationship with him to “facilitate and extend” their business interests, including the hiring of undocumented Indian nationals in the country illegally.

Zuma’s son Duduzane was a beneficiary of the relationship through his involvement in the news channel that did business with the SABC.

Zuma enabled Guptas to flout laws as they ran ANN7 and TNA media while Duduzane benefited too, says Zondo

By involving himself in the formation and running of the Gupta media house TNA Media and news channel ANN7, former president Jacob Zuma was in breach ...
Politics
1 hour ago

FRASER, MAHLOBO AND DLOMO AT THE CENTRE OF MUSANDA 'CRIME SCENE'

Zondo said Fraser, David Mahlobo and Thulani Dlomo were probably the most trusted henchmen of Zuma at the state security agency head office, Musanda.

He said the trio were instrumental in illegal activities that took place at the office, serving Zuma’s personal and political interests.

Mahlobo was implicated in having collected large sums of cash under the guise of an operation, allegedly bound for Zuma.

Zondo places Fraser, Mahlobo and Dlomo at the centre of Musanda 'crime scene'

Arthur Fraser, David Mahlobo and Thulani Dlomo were probably the most trusted henchmen of former president Jacob Zuma at the State Security Agency ...
Politics
1 hour ago

STATE CAPTURE WAS AN ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY: RAMAPHOSA

Ramaphosa praised former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela, saying her own state capture report led to the formation of the  Zondo commission.

Speaking at the handover of the final part of the report, Ramaphosa said: “State capture was an assault on our democracy and violated the rights of every man, woman and child in this country.

“Through the various reports released by the commission, we have come to understand what happened, who was involved, and what effect state capture has had on our state, our economy and our society.”

State capture was an assault on democracy, says Ramaphosa as he thanks Thuli Madonsela for her contribution

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the last parts of the state capture report submitted by chief justice Raymond Zondo
Politics
3 hours ago

MORE:

It is done: Zondo hands over fifth and final part of the state capture report

President Cyril Ramaphosa finally received the fifth and final part of the state capture commission report on Wednesday.evening.
Politics
3 hours ago

Sometimes I thought this day would never come, says Zondo as he hands over final state capture report

Chief justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday wrapped up the work of the state capture commission, saying it had been a tough four years.
Politics
2 hours ago

WATCH | Fifth and final state capture report handover

The fifth and final instalment of the state capture report is due to be released by inquiry chairperson and chief justice Raymond Zondo today.
Politics
6 hours ago
