Will Karoo be the next Dubai? Mayor Gayton McKenzie promises to turn municipality into a lavish city

He said mayors should be salespeople of their respective areas.

“Show investors how much money they will make, give them incentives, stay within the law but remove the red tape and help to speed up applications. We are opening factories without it costing us a cent in Central Karoo,” he said.

McKenzie said as mayor, he is not in competition with anyone and vowed to publish the names of workers in every factory for transparency.

“I am not in competition with anyone. I'm merely trying to do the things I promised the people who were ridiculed when they took a leap of faith and voted for a guy who was once in jail. We will publish the names of workers in every factory for transparency.”

He hit back at criticism, saying: “Some of you don’t even try to change the circumstances of the people who voted for you. Let me at least try. Park your hate. This is not the time. We are dealing with the futures of people. Even if I fail, at least I tried.”