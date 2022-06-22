Zuma, Ramaphosa and ANC stood by while Prasa was plundered, says Zondo

The state capture commission has lashed out at former president Jacob Zuma and his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, for not intervening when the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board was fighting acts of corruption in the state-owned enterprise.

In his final instalment of the state capture report, handed to Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Wednesday evening, commission chair chief justice Raymond Zondo said there were at least two general themes that emerged from evidence heard by the commission concerning Prasa.

“First, a pattern developed at Prasa that allowed influential individuals and/or entities in which they or their family members had an interest to benefit unduly, especially in respect of the procurement of goods and services,” the report stated.

“It is known that at some institutions employees or officials who resisted acts of state capture or corruption were victimised and often hounded out. That also happened at Prasa. However, what is most worrisome is this: it was also the fate of its board under the chairmanship of Popo Molefe from 2014 to 2017 when it sought to put Prasa right and instil a new and ‘cleaner culture’.”

The report stated that within a few months of taking office, the new board declined to approve the awarding of two contracts, with a combined value of R4bn, to service providers that a committee of the board had recommended should be awarded the contracts.

“This board was on its own fighting corruption at Prasa. The then president Jacob Zuma gave it no support. The then deputy president of the ANC and of the country, now President Cyril Ramaphosa, gave it no support. Indeed, all the top six officials of the ANC gave it no support. The parliamentary portfolio committee on transport was openly hostile to this board,” the commission report stated.