×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

From looting to abuse of power — six damning allegations from the final state capture report

23 June 2022 - 08:24

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser and former state security minister Bongani Bongo are among individuals accused of abusing power, processes and looting at the SSA. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Lebogang Maile: ‘Delegates must elect me so I can help renew the ANC’ Politics
  2. DA set to lose two more young leaders after Nicole Graham’s exit Politics
  3. I'll save ANC from losing power in Gauteng, says Panyaza Lesufi Politics
  4. We want three of ANC top six to be women: Mmamoloko Kubayi Politics
  5. Where are mayors and MECs when municipalities collapse, asks AG Politics

Latest Videos

Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to Ramaphosa
Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to Ramaphosa