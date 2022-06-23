LISTEN | President must be elected directly by the people: Zondo
In the final state capture report, chief justice Raymond Zondo recommends that the electoral system be reformed to allow citizens to choose their own president.
What if you could choose your president? University of Cape Town constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos details the necessary processes:
The SA Electoral Act allows citizens to choose a political party but not the president.
In the recommendation, Zondo said considering the evidence laid before the commission, including that against former president Zuma “helping the Guptas loot taxpayers’ money”: “We are bound to ask the question: how did this country end up having as president someone who would act the way President Zuma acted?”
Zondo questioned Zuma’s election in 2009 at a time when he had more than 700 pending charges against him.
“There may have been voters who voted for the ANC but who would never have voted for Mr Zuma as president if they had an opportunity not to vote for Mr Zuma and still vote for the ANC,” he said.
The last report of the state capture commission was officially handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening after a number of postponements and delays.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.