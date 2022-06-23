LISTEN | President must be elected directly by the people: Zondo

The SA Electoral Act allows citizens to choose a political party but not the president.

In the recommendation, Zondo said considering the evidence laid before the commission, including that against former president Zuma “helping the Guptas loot taxpayers’ money”: “We are bound to ask the question: how did this country end up having as president someone who would act the way President Zuma acted?”

Zondo questioned Zuma’s election in 2009 at a time when he had more than 700 pending charges against him.