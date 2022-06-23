Maimane, Madonsela or Rassie? Who do you think should stand as an independent MP in 2024
One SA Movement has released a list of suggested candidates it thinks should stand as independent MPs in 2024.
The party this week called on the public to choose who they think is a good, honest, competent candidate who deserves to be in parliament instead of career politicians.
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) and the department of home affairs have agreed that independent candidates should be allowed to appoint agents.
This will broaden the scope around the issue of party liaison committees and will allow independent candidates to have agents who observe elections and counting, among other things.
The candidates include the movement's leader Mmusi Maimane, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, former DA leader Lindiwe Mazibuko, SA rugby head coach Rassie Erasmus and former DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Mbali Ntuli.
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, businessman Vusi Thembekwayo, authors Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh and Songezo Zibi, attorney Tumi Sole, news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon, former transport department spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine, political economist Moletsi Mbeki, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, former JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King and Reverend Chris Mathebula are also among the candidates who made the list.
“There are so many great South Africans qualified to lead SA but won’t because they do not want to join a political party. In 2024 this changes,” said One SA Movement.
“2024 will be SA’s first national and provincial election that allows independent candidates to stand for election as members of the National Assembly and members of the respective provincial legislatures and we want to know who you would seriously consider voting for should they put their hand up.”
The party said it would travel with other civil society organisations to the “length and breadth” of SA in search of South Africans willing to stand as independent candidates in 2024.
“Just like you, we are tired of political parties choosing candidates that not only aren’t qualified to lead us, but do not have SA's best interests at heart.”
