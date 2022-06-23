Maimane, Madonsela or Rassie? Who do you think should stand as an independent MP in 2024

One SA Movement has released a list of suggested candidates it thinks should stand as independent MPs in 2024.

The party this week called on the public to choose who they think is a good, honest, competent candidate who deserves to be in parliament instead of career politicians.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) and the department of home affairs have agreed that independent candidates should be allowed to appoint agents.

This will broaden the scope around the issue of party liaison committees and will allow independent candidates to have agents who observe elections and counting, among other things.

The candidates include the movement's leader Mmusi Maimane, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, former DA leader Lindiwe Mazibuko, SA rugby head coach Rassie Erasmus and former DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Mbali Ntuli.