Vrede dairy farm decisionmakers 'fraudsters' — Zondo

“The core business of the company on the date of its appointment was still stated as ‘business consultant’. It was only later, after being awarded the contract, that it changed to ‘agriculture, farming and related activities'. There is an allegation that its business was in the field of IT before the appointment.”

Zondo said Estina had only one director, Kamal Vasram, when it was appointed implementing agent of the Vrede project. “Before assuming directorship of Estina, Vasram was the retail sales manager at Sahara Computers. He had no farming or agricultural experience.

“The director is the only decisionmaker within the company. The decision to entrust such a big government project to the decision making power of a single person simply does not make sense.

“Evidence of at least one witness suggests that its representatives accompanied the senior representatives of DARD [department of agriculture and rural development] on a trip to India. However, the HOD [Thabethe] in his report makes no mention of representatives of the company having travelled or accompanied him.

“If Estina went on the trip with government, the question will still be, why was it selected for that purpose?”

Zondo accused those appointed to manage the project of not knowing what they were doing.

“They seem to learn as they were doing, a method which cost the government a lot of money. This is about the only explanation one can give for the death of many dairy cows at the beginning of the project and the negligent and environmentally hazardous manner in which the carcasses were disposed of.”