WATCH LIVE | Post-cabinet meeting media briefing
Scheduled for 11am
23 June 2022 - 10:20
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele is briefing the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Gungubele will be joined by minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.