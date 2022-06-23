×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | Post-cabinet meeting media briefing

Scheduled for 11am

23 June 2022 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele is briefing the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Gungubele will be joined by minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Why is the country possibly scrapping face masks?

Phaahla said the recommendations will be discussed with the cabinet “in the next 48-72 hours”.
News
1 day ago

SA’s hospitality industry is ready to toast the ditching of masks indoors

Industry umbrella body Fedhasa says health department recommendation to repeal mask-wearing is long overdue
News
16 hours ago

Will scrapping face masks make a difference to Covid-19 infections?

“Some would say once measures like masks and social distancing are dropped, it would be difficult to toggle them back on when needed in the future,” ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Lebogang Maile: ‘Delegates must elect me so I can help renew the ANC’ Politics
  2. DA set to lose two more young leaders after Nicole Graham’s exit Politics
  3. I'll save ANC from losing power in Gauteng, says Panyaza Lesufi Politics
  4. We want three of ANC top six to be women: Mmamoloko Kubayi Politics
  5. Where are mayors and MECs when municipalities collapse, asks AG Politics

Latest Videos

Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to Ramaphosa
Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...