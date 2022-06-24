ANC NEC rejects calls for Ekurhuleni conference rerun

“We decided it belongs to the PEC, not the NEC. The PEC must decide what happens to those five branches,” said a NEC member who attended the meeting.

“The Jeff (Radebe) report said those five branches must be disqualified because that is what we were focused on. These others ones are a rumour which we will deal with as and when they come. We don’t know which processes were flouted or who complained.”

TimesLIVE understands Senzo Mchunu and Derek Hanekom put up a fight in the meeting, demanding the Ekurhuleni conference be rerun.

They are said to have argued it would be wrong for the NEC to ignore allegations that there are additional branches being disputed. However, they were defeated on the basis the allegations are presently merely rumours.

“They lost the debate. They could not sustain it because it could not make sense,” said an insider.

“In this NEC meeting we won by being organisational. The PEC must decide the fate of those branches. They must decide by using the tools provided. The tools include the organisation saying those branches must be disqualified. All the other allegations will be dealt with as and when they come.”

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and national chair Gwede Mantashe are said to have told the meeting that if there was any credence to the allegations that there were 27 disputed branches, Mashatile’s office would deal with them in due course.

“When Paul [Mashatile] summarised, he made it very simple: conference of Gauteng proceeds, the five quarantined branches must be decided by the PEC. If there is any allegation or any issue regarding other branches, the secretary-general’s office and organising will look into the matter.

“The president summarised exactly the same thing, Mantashe summarised the same thing and the meeting was over.”

TimesLIVE

