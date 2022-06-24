Buthelezi asserts his position in Zulu royalty after accusation of ‘meddling’
Alleged meddling ‘nothing more than a ludicrous, unfounded claim’
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has asserted his place in Zulu royalty, tracing his family’s direct advisory role to the days of King Shaka KaSenzangakhona.
This comes after senior royals this week slated Buthelezi for “meddling” in royal matters and accused him of being the originator of divisions in the family over the succession fight.
Other bones of contention between the traditional prime minister and senior royals are over a cleansing ceremony, a ritual hunt and the washing of the king’s weapons, set to take place at the weekend, but also performed last year by other royals.
“It is public knowledge the Zulu royal family performed cleansings of the royal households, the ritual hunt and the washing of the king’s weapons on June 18 2021, where Prince Misuzulu excused himself from attending, saying he had an illness.
“The ceremonies and rituals were led and performed by the core Zulu royal family members,” Prince Mbonisi said.
However, Buthelezi dismissed the meddling accusations.
“Among the preposterous claims he makes, Prince Mbonisi claims I am using my political position to create division in the royal family, that I am meddling in the affairs of the royal family, and that the cleansing ceremony taking place this weekend has already taken place.
“It is misleading for Prince Mbonisi to say the cleansing ceremony in honour of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini has already taken place. He goes further to inform us that in his view, this ceremony has already taken place because the spears of the late king have been cleansed by an Induna,” Buthelezi said.
The traditional prime minister argued this is against protocol, and in fact Prince Mbonisi and other royals should be held liable to pay a fine for breaking customs.
“His Majesty, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, as the rightful heir to the Zulu throne, is the only person and rightful authority, as king of the Zulu nation, to lead the ritual hunt. In line with our traditions, this ritual is performed by the king and members of the royal family alone.”
Buthelezi again reiterated that Prince Mbonisi did not grow up in the royal court, and his mother was not married to King Cyprian (father of late King Goodwill Zwelithini), a relationship the traditional prime minister has previously referred to as a “fling”.
This is a comment to which the prince, with his brothers, Prince Mathuba KaBhekuzulu and Prince Vulindlela kaBhekuzulu, took exception. They are the three surviving blood brothers of the late king.
However, Buthelezi in his response, was unfettered, adding he was only mentioning facts and asked why Prince Mbonisi finds it insulting or accuses him of meddling in royal affairs.
Buthelezi hit back at Prince Mbonisi, saying he had a resistance to accepting facts, reality and reason and said misleading the Zulu nation has become his permanent occupation.
“However, I give this background not only to clarify matters for him, but to continue to remind him of the facts, which are far removed from the fabrications he continues to spew. Further, every time I fulfil my duties as prime minister, as I have done for many decades, my actions continue to completely discredit the absurd notions he tried to advance.”
Nqengelele (Buthelezi), the traditional prime minister’s great-great-grandfather, was the most senior adviser to King Shaka kaSenzangakhona.
Buthelezi served as traditional prime minister for King Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon and the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.
While the royal family is adamant he has interfered far more than his position allows and accused him of sowing disunity, Buthelezi said the meddling he stands accused of is “nothing more than a ludicrous, unfounded claim”.
