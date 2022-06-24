×

Politics

Negotiations for uncontested ANC Gauteng leadership under way

24 June 2022 - 22:27
Members of the ANC sing struggle songs, 24 June 2022, during the opening ceremony of the Gauteng Elective Conference at the Lakes Hotel in Benoni, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Image: Alaister Russell

Negotiations for a unity slate that will see the provincial leadership at the ANC Gauteng elective conference being elected uncontested are under way.

TimesLIVE understands that regional leaders are in intense discussions on the sidelines of the conference that got under way on Friday at The Lake Hotel in Benoni.

The unity slate being proposed, if adopted, will see Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi elected as provincial chair and Gauteng human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile as his deputy.

The two are vying against each other for the top position.

It is understood the unity slate is being pushed by regional leaders of Johannesburg and Tshwane. 

They are said to be sparing no effort in their attempts to convince leaders of the Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng regions to accept the proposal.

“They have vested interests in this because Thulani Kunene from Sedibeng is contesting for the provincial treasurer while TK Nciza also wants the same position. So this is why it is difficult for them to agree,” said an insider with intimate knowledge of discussions.

The proposal is that all the regional leaders remain in their positions.

They are also lobbying for the status quo to remain the same for the other positions. If agreed on, Jacob Khawe will return as secretary, Nomantu Ralehoko-Nkomo as deputy secretary and Parks Tau as treasurer.

According to insiders, negotiations were expected to continue until Saturday when the conference is expected to nominate for leadership positions.

By the time voting commences, it is expected to become clear how the negotiations unfolded.

The conference got under way on Friday afternoon after a provincial executive committee meeting decided to “quarantine” the disputed branches from the Ekurhuleni regional conference.

The conference, which re-elected Mzwandile Masina as chair, has been marred by allegations of irregularities leading to 19 votes from five branches being “quarantined”.

There is a possibility that the 19 votes can affect the final results. 

Masina won by 163 votes against rival Doctor Xhakaza's 151 votes. The results were said to be provisional pending a decision on the quarantined votes.

TimesLIVE

