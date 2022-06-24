×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

This is why public enterprises DG Kgathatso Tlhakudi was suspended

Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist
24 June 2022 - 18:16
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
Image: Esa Alexander

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, the director-general at the department of public enterprises, has been placed on precautionary suspension pending a disciplinary hearing.

This came after a whistle-blower allegation regarding his conduct in the process to appoint a security manager at the department. 

The suspension, at the instruction of justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, was announced by the department on Friday.

Though Tlhakudi’s suspension was made public on Friday, TimesLIVE understands he has been on special leave since the first week of May after a whistle-blower report was filed with the Public Service Commission. 

The complaint, TimesLIVE understands, was that Tlhakudi overruled panel recommendations in the process to appoint a security manager in the department. 

Tlhakudi could not immediately be reached for comment. 

Director-general of the department of public enterprises Kgathatso Tlhakudi has been placed on precautonary suspension. File photo.
Director-general of the department of public enterprises Kgathatso Tlhakudi has been placed on precautonary suspension. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

After being away for five weeks at public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s instruction, Tlhakudi forcefully returned to the office last Monday and called a meeting with senior officials in his office, TimesLIVE has learnt. 

This was apparently because he felt the minister cannot suspend him, only the president can, TimesLIVE was told. On the same day he was called to a meeting with the director-general in the presidency, Phindile Baleni, a government source with intimate knowledge of the rift said.   

They also said there had been tension brewing between the DG and his boss Gordhan — with the former apparently being frustrated at being shut out of some key actions and processes inside the department.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the “special leave” said it had been extended twice since May 5 while the department was conducting preliminary investigations — including in one instance where he was back in the department for a short while but sent home again . 

Deputy director-general Jacky Molisane had been acting as DG during Tlhakudi’s special leave.

“The minister iced him out of the entire process, including the panel that interviewed candidates,” said one source.  The other said: “The DG has butted heads with the minister’s office a number of times because he attempted to rein in officials in the department who were acting on issues inside the department without his knowledge.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Investigate Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane criminally for Vrede dairy farm project — Zondo

Corruption accused Ace Magashule and his known ally, former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane, were pursuing the agenda of the Guptas when ...
Politics
1 day ago

Public enterprises DG Tlhakudi placed on precautionary suspension

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, the director-general of the department of public enterprises, has been placed on precautionary suspension.
News
2 hours ago

Pravin Gordhan rejects assertion that Treasury played no role in government’s disposal of SAA shares

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected the National Treasury’s assertion that it played no role in the process of disposing of the ...
Politics
2 months ago
The minister iced him out of the entire process, including the panel that interviewed candidates.
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Farmgate: 'the ANC needs to step aside,' says analyst Politics
  2. PODCAST | Lebogang Maile: ‘Delegates must elect me so I can help renew the ANC’ Politics
  3. I'll save ANC from losing power in Gauteng, says Panyaza Lesufi Politics
  4. DA set to lose two more young leaders after Nicole Graham’s exit Politics
  5. PODCAST | PA leader Gayton McKenzie explains his rejection of the DA and ... Politics

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'