WATCH LIVE | Zuma responds to State Capture report

Jacob Zuma, the man at the centre of the Gupta family's capture of the SA state, was gave his reaction to the findings of the Zondo commission on Saturday.

The former president spokes at a hotel in Sandton.

Chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the four-year commission of inquiry into state capture set up by Zuma while he was still president, delivered his final report this week to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma testified for less than three days at the Zondo commission before refusing to return. He ignored summonses and a Constitutional Court order to testify, and last June the ConCourt sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt.

He was arrested on July 7 but controversially released on medical parole two months later after the then-correctional services chief Arthur Fraser overruled the recommendation of a parole board.

The Pretoria high court rescinded his parole but his appeal has yet to be heard.