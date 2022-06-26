'Under the EFF there will never be a shack,' says Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema said the party's interpretation of the Freedom Charter was radical and that the EFF was the only party driven by seeing the promises of the charter fulfilled.
He was speaking at a Freedom Charter rally in Kliptown Soweto on Sunday, on the 67th anniversary of the adoption of the document in 1955.
Malema said politically the country may be free, but freedom wouldn't be realised until there was economic freedom for all.
To a sea of red he said, freedom equals jobs and work security and that one must have a job regardless of their qualifications.
“You don't need a matric to clean a street or to cut the grass. If you don't have a matric you can have a job that equals your education, with a reliable salary, secure pension, medical aid and not less than R12,500 — because minimum wage is not enough, Malema said.
He took a swipe at the government, pointing out what he claimed were shortcomings that led to the vulnerable remaining vulnerable.
“Doors to learning remain closed. They want a registration fee. We are led by fools.”
He spoke about the loss of dignity when one needed to prove they were poor. He used the example of pupils needing to get an affidavit to “prove their poverty” to secure NSFAS funding.
Malema said the ruling party did not prioritise education, saying “the ANC loves the illiterates”.
On the EFF's plans, he said: “We want free education, so we can get a job and work for ourselves and pay for ourselves. We want our own homes. Not RDP homes.”
He added that “under the EFF, there will never be a shack”.
Black people, under the EFF leadership, would achieve their dreams and realise what was envisioned in the Freedom Charter, which includes houses, security and comfort.
“There is no freedom without shelter, comfort and security. Women have not seen freedom as there is no freedom without security. There must be a place for security and leisure. The Freedom Charter says there must be leisure — relaxing. How must we relax when there is no money?”
He said there must be no separate divisions in Johannesburg, saying what is regarded as the ghetto and wealthy suburbs should be one and equal.
Ahead of the 2024 elections, the party wished to achieve a million card-carrying members, with 250,000 in Johannesburg.
This, Malema said, was so the EFF could lead the country's economic hub.
“Our interpretation of the Freedom Charter is radical. In the minds of the EFF, freedom means nationalisation of banks and nationalisation of mines.
“Very soon, we are coming for agricultural land, mining land and fishing land — because even fishing belongs to us,” he added.
