If that money was in the wrong place at the wrong time, authorities must intervene: Mantashe on ‘farmgate’

If the money stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm was at the wrong place at the wrong time, the relevant authorities must deal with the issue, said ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

Mantashe told journalists on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference in Gauteng that law enforcement, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and the Reserve Bank should be allowed to investigate and establish whether laws were broken before the ruling party could take any action.

“If that money was found to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, Sars must deal with that issue and we will follow the outcome of that process and take action. In SA, that is not followed. What is expected is ‘fire everybody’. It doesn’t work that way.

“Let’s allow Sars to do its work, let’s allow the Reserve Bank to look into exchange controls. If there was any law broken then we take action based on evidence, not emotion,” said Mantashe.

He said Ramaphosa is a victim of crime and has not been found to be in the wrong.