Politics

LISTEN | ‘We are led by fools. No-one will liberate SA better than the EFF’: Malema

27 June 2022 - 15:00 By TIMESLIVE
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party is the rightful replacement of the ANC.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

EFF leader Julius Malema has reacted to the final state capture inquiry report released last week, saying it is “gossip” and that chief justice Raymond Zondo “wasted” R2bn as chair of the inquiry.

Malema said the EFF is the rightful replacement of the ANC and the red berets would make education compulsory.

'Under the EFF there will never be a shack,' says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party's interpretation of the Freedom Charter was radical and that the EFF was the only party driven by seeing the ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Zondo didn't deliver in his findings on state capture, says Malema

The EFF's stance on the state capture commission's findings is that chief justice and commission chairperson Raymond Zondo was attacking black ...
Politics
22 hours ago

From marijuana to abortion and everything in between — Malema’s Sunday quotes

Charismatic EFF leader Julius Malema is known for off the cuff comments during speeches, and his Sunday address at the party’s Freedom Charter rally ...
News
8 hours ago

RATE IT: Unseating the ANC and R12,500 salaries — 5 takes from Malema’s Freedom Charter address

Here are five points raised by Malema. Tell us what you think of them.
Politics
3 hours ago
