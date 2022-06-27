LISTEN | ‘We are led by fools. No-one will liberate SA better than the EFF’: Malema
27 June 2022 - 15:00
EFF leader Julius Malema has reacted to the final state capture inquiry report released last week, saying it is “gossip” and that chief justice Raymond Zondo “wasted” R2bn as chair of the inquiry.
Malema said the EFF is the rightful replacement of the ANC and the red berets would make education compulsory.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.