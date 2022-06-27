Panyaza Lesufi wins Gauteng ANC post, Lebogang Maile offers congrats

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was on Monday morning announced as the new ANC Gauteng chairperson.

Lesufi defeated human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile in a highly contested ANC Gauteng provincial conference.

Lesufi received 575 votes while Maile received 543. The conference was attended by 1,117 delegates from the five regions in the province.

Lesufi’s running mate Nomantu Ralehoko was elected deputy chair in the province.

Although Maile lost, his ally TK Nciza was elected provincial secretary beating both the Jacob Khawe and Thulani Kunene.

Tasneem Motara, also on Maile’s slate, was elected deputy provincial secretary.

Completing the top five positions was Morakane Mosupyoe who has been elected ANC Gauteng provincial treasurer. She defeated Paul Mojapelo by 1 vote.

Mosupyoe was on Panyaza Lesufi’s slate.

Lesufi’s slate has won three of the top five positions while Maile’s slate got two.

Maile offered his congratulations to the education MEC, tweeting: “All the best my brother. You ran a clean campaign befitting a leader of our movement. We all rally behind the elected leadership as we work towards ANC victory in 2024.”

Lesufi responded: “We are together forever, my Cde Lebogang Maile. Let’s carry this task together.”

The new chairperson will have the huge task of arresting the party’s electoral decline in the province, with forecasters predicting the ANC may drop below 50% in Gauteng in the 2024 general elections.

TimesLIVE

