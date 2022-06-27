RATE IT: Unseating the ANC and R12,500 salaries — 5 takes from Malema’s Freedom Charter address
FF leader Julius Malema has outlined a strategy the party plans to implement to strengthen its political power, including unseating the ANC in the 2024 elections.
Malema was addressing thousands of Soweto residents at the party’s 67th anniversary celebration of the Freedom Charter in Kliptown on Sunday.
He said despite the adoption of the charter in 1955, SA ing continue to face many issues, with joblessness and security among the biggest concerns,
He said the EFF should take advantage of a “weak” ANC.
Here are five takes from Malema's address.
Unseating the ANC
“If we miss this opportunity [to unseat the ANC], we will never get it again. The ANC is at its weakest at this point, and it’s a small window. If the EFF does not take full opportunity of this weak state of the ANC, we will never get it again.”
Freedom Charter doors closed
“ We said in the Freedom Charter the doors of learning and culture shall be open, but the doors remain closed.
“We are all children of this government, but when we die and our children are asking for help from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, they are asked: ‘Where is your father?’”
EFF not threatened by educated people
“The EFF loves them educated, the ANC loves them illiterate.. That is why it is not giving you free education but is giving you R350 because it wants to keep you ignorant.”
R12,500 salaries
“We want a job that doesn’t pay less than R12,500 for our people because the minimum wage put by government is not enough.”
Freedom without discrimination
“We must make sure our freedom does not discriminate on the basis of colour, race, sex, or belief. We must make sure our freedom is enjoyed by everybody, black and white, without discrimination.”
