RATE IT: Unseating the ANC and R12,500 salaries — 5 takes from Malema’s Freedom Charter address

Malema was addressing thousands of Soweto residents at the party’s 67th anniversary celebration of the Freedom Charter in Kliptown on Sunday.

He said despite the adoption of the charter in 1955, SA ing continue to face many issues, with joblessness and security among the biggest concerns,

He said the EFF should take advantage of a “weak” ANC.

Here are five takes from Malema's address.

Unseating the ANC

“If we miss this opportunity [to unseat the ANC], we will never get it again. The ANC is at its weakest at this point, and it’s a small window. If the EFF does not take full opportunity of this weak state of the ANC, we will never get it again.”