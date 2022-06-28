Africa put forward convincing case on climate change, energy, health at G7 summit: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the time has come for Africa to become self-reliant.

“We want African countries to be self-reliant when it comes to fertiliser production and we are going to be working with the G7 countries to see how best we can reach that level.”

Speaking in an interview after wrapping up his visit to Germany, where he attended the G7 Leaders’ Summit, Ramaphosa said a proposal, similar to that of how Africa managed the Covid-19 pandemic vaccines, was in the pipeline.

“I am particularly pleased about this prospect, that we should improve fertiliser production so as to secure food security. If we want to secure food security, be it grains or any other food commodity, it is fertiliser that is going to make us reach that level.”

Ramaphosa said SA’s participation this year took place at a time when the world was confronted by myriad challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine, which has resulted in the high cost of living in many developing countries.

Ramaphosa, who represented the continent with AU chair Macky Sall, Senegal's president, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “to reflect on the path that we had traversed with India and many other countries, on the issue of the TRIPS Waiver at the World Trade Organisation”.