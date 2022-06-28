×

Politics

'Good message, wrong source' — SA weighs in on Ramaphosa’s promise to fix corruption

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
28 June 2022 - 08:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa's message against corruption was slammed by many. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest message against corruption has seen him dragged by many on social media.

In his weekly letter to the nation, Ramaphosa reflected on the final volumes of the state capture report handed to him last week and acknowledged the crisis caused by corruption.

“Yet in crisis lies opportunity. We should emerge from these experiences more determined and better equipped to rebuild anew.

We now have an opportunity to make a decisive break with the excesses of the past by building a society free of corruption and a state rooted in ethics, professionalism and capability that truly serves the SA people,” he said.

He also stressed the opportunity to “reconstruct a society that is more inclusive, more humane, founded in equal opportunity for all, and that protects the most vulnerable”. But it was his message against corruption that got most tongues wagging.

While everyone agreed with his sentiments, many questioned it coming from a president currently embroiled in controversy over a robbery at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station several weeks ago, emanating “from the theft of millions of US dollars, (reportedly more than $4m) concealed within the premises of the president’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg by criminals who were [allegedly] colluding with his domestic worker”.

Fraser claimed Ramaphosa concealed the theft from authorities.

Several political parties and non-governmental organisations have called for Ramaphosa to step down amid the controversy. 

Ramaphosa told journalists he will not step aside as this could be seen as him conceding that he would have interfered with the investigation.

Here are some of the reactions to Ramaphosa's latest comments on corruption:

