Parliament at odds with Nehawu over 'mandatory' Covid-19 vaccinations

But Nehawu, which represents an overwhelming majority of parliament’s workforce has rejected Tyawa’s call.

Nehawu branch chairperson Sthembiso Tembe responded five days later objecting the “unilateral and draconian top down decision”.

Tembe said while they had been supporting all the measures put in place to mitigate and shield parliament from the negative effect of the virus, there was no national legislation that empowers employers to force workers to do a mandatory vaccination or Covid-19 test.

He charged that the “unilateral directive” was in violation of a Recognition Agreement between Nehawu and parliament management. Tembe cited a clause which he said made it mandatory for parliament management to consult with the union regarding changes to conditions of services prior to the implementation of such changes.

“You would agree with me that the magnitude of your unilateral directive should have been preceded by an extensive consultation with the organised labour. In this regard, I can confidently confirm that no such consultation was held,” he said.

“It is on the basis of the above that we resolutely and vehemently object to such directive and no employee of parliament should be forced to comply with such an unprocedural and unreasonable directives which seeks to undermine the union and its members,” said Tembe.

He cited legal opinion from parliament’s own legal services which he said advised Tyawa to encourage workers to vaccinate as opposed to mandatory vaccination.

Tyawa said her communication was based on the interest of all in the continuous effort to mitigate the impact and the transmission of the covid-19 virus, whose permutation was not clearly understood by all.

She insisted that a consultation meeting had in fact taken place with Nehawu on May 5 where a risk assessment report conducted by the SHE Office was presented to the union and the issue of introducing mandatory vaccination was recommended in the assessment report which was presented.