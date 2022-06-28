RATE IT | ActionSA announces ‘legal steps’ to secure justice after final state capture report

The party revealed three legal steps it will take to ensure justice is realised. It said the criminal justice system has proven time and again it is incapable of prosecuting corrupt ANC officials.

“What the war on corruption needs is serious actions. Nothing short of arrests, prosecutions and jailing will give meaning to the inquiry, and any delay in this process must be rejected by all South Africans,” Mashaba said.

Here are three steps ActionSA will take:

Private prosecutions

The party said if the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) fails to prosecute, it will pursue private prosecutions.

“In the event the NPA delays in the prosecution of any individuals named in the report, we will apply for an official decision declining to prosecute. Once we are in receipt of same, we will commence with any necessary private prosecution ourselves,” said Mashaba.