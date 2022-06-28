×

RECORDED | Gordhan briefs SA on Eskom load-shedding

28 June 2022 - 17:31 By TImesLIVE

Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan is briefing the media on Tuesday night on the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding by embattled power utility Eskom. 

