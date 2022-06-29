DA KZN MPL Rishigen Viranna resigns to further his studies
The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has suffered yet another loss with the resignation of its health spokesperson and MPL Dr Rishigen Viranna.
Viranna is moving to Sweden to further his studies on a two-year scholarship.
His resignation comes shortly after another party leader, eThekwini council caucus leader Nicole Graham, announced her resignation to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in leadership and enterprise at the University of Sydney, Australia.
Provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson confirmed the news to TimesLIVE on Wednesday.
“The provincial leadership was advised by Rishigen a few weeks ago that he would be emigrating overseas. We are immensely proud of his acceptance to further study in Sweden and on a full scholarship.
“Rishigen has been a valuable member of the DA and provincial legislature since 2014, where he has achieved incredible results for the party and the residents of KwaZulu-Natal.
“We certainly wish him well on his new journey and look forward to hearing of his progress,” said Macpherson.
