DA KZN MPL Rishigen Viranna resigns to further his studies

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has suffered yet another loss with the resignation of its health spokesperson and MPL Dr Rishigen Viranna.

Viranna is moving to Sweden to further his studies on a two-year scholarship.

His resignation comes shortly after another party leader, eThekwini council caucus leader Nicole Graham, announced her resignation to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in leadership and enterprise at the University of Sydney, Australia.