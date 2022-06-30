'He won't come out alive' — Shivambu says Ramaphosa won't survive upcoming motion of no confidence

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says the party will soon table a motion of no confidence in parliament against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He vowed the party will make sure he loses all his presidential benefits, saying “he will not come out alive from there”.

Shivambu said the Phala Phala farm scandal reinforces claims by the EFF that Ramaphosa is unfit to run the country.

The EFF deputy president was delivering a lecture to mark what would have been Chris Hani’s 80th birthday.

Shivambu said Ramaphosa does not embody the values shared by Hani and does not deserve to lead SA.

“We have a criminal who is the head of SA today with millions of dollars hidden under mattresses and sofas. That is what we are faced with ... That is why as the EFF we are taking a script from Chris Hani to say we will never allow Ramaphosa to vandalise our country. I can tell you now that when we go back to parliament and table a motion of no confidence there, Ramaphosa will not come back alive there. You will not be a president.”

He said Ramaphosa deserves to lose all presidential benefits and does not belong in the good book’s of SA’s history.

“It would be better if we removed him through a motion of no confidence because when we remove you through a motion of no confidence, we cancel your pension and everything you had as a president. We would even delete his name as the former president of SA. We will just say from 2018-2022 there was a vacancy, there was no president.”

Shivambu urged South Africans to consider themselves as their own liberators and leaders to serve the public selflessly.

“If your obsession as a leader is to make more money for yourself, you must know that you are nowhere close to being like Chris Hani,” he said.

Ramaphosa has been embroiled in controversy after former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against him at the Rosebank police station a few weeks ago, emanating “from the theft of millions of US dollars, (reportedly more than $4m) concealed within the premises of the president’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg by criminals who were [allegedly] colluding with his domestic worker”.

Fraser accused Ramaphosa of concealing the crime from the police and/or Sars and claimed to be in possession of evidence showing how the incident happened in February 2020.

It is unclear if opposition parties will back the EFF's motion, but several of them have called for Ramaphosa to step down amid the controversy.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.