×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

'KK' confessed he betrayed Nyerere with IMF, World Bank: Thabo Mbeki

Former president sings praises of liberation hero Kenneth Kaunda's contribution to the struggle against apartheid

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
30 June 2022 - 22:19

Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda made an undertaking with his Tanzanian counterpart Julius Nyerere that they would never allow a situation that would lead to their respective countries carrying a begging bowl to the IMF or World Bank.

But Kaunda broke the covenant when Zambia borrowed money from the two global financial institutions under his stewardship, thus selling out on his confidential agreement with Nyerere.

WATCH LIVE | The inaugural Kenneth Kaunda memorial lecture by Thabo Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki is delivering an inaugural lecture on late former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda.
News
3 hours ago

The admission apparently took place during Kaunda’s address to the now-defunct Frontline States, a group of African countries that resolved to defeat the apartheid regime in SA.

Such was the level of honesty on the difficulties in mounting a liberation struggle by Kaunda, according to former SA president Thabo Mbeki who on Thursday delivered an inaugural memorial lecture in remembrance of the fallen liberation hero.

“[Kaunda] reported that he and Mwalimu Nyerere had an agreement that they would never allow the situation to arise when their two countries would have to appeal to the IMF and the World Bank for help,” said Mbeki. “He said that the reality, however, was that, in his words, ‘I have betrayed Mwalimu’. He said that even as he was speaking, there was an IMF representative at the ministry of finance in Lusaka.

“Now the government could not take any important decision on the economy without consulting the IMF representative to seek his agreement. He described this as a defeat for Zambia and himself, and said they had to act to reverse it.

Ramaphosa pays tribute to 'loyal friend' Kenneth Kaunda

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda as a "loyal friend" of SA who stood by the country during ...
Politics
11 months ago

Mbeki spoke in colourful terms about the role Kaunda played in the ANC struggle against white minority rule.

This, Mbeki recalled, he did by working closely with the party's longest-serving president, OR Tambo, who at some point operated out of the ANC head office at the time located in Lusaka.

When Tambo was changing sleeping locations all over Zambia, ducking apartheid security forces, said Mbeki, it was Kaunda who decided to accommodate Tambo at his State House, which was heavily guarded.

Furthermore, Kaunda was the one who had Tambo airlifted to London when he collapsed from stroke while working at the ANC offices in Lusaka in 1989.

Before that, Mbeki told the audience, Kaunda had been central to the beginning of talks between apartheid business and the ANC as he personally organised logistics for such a meeting and was present as an observer when it took place.

“The critical outcome of that process of talking to the ANC resulted in ensuring that by the time the regime lifted the ban on the ANC in 1990, we had succeeded to rally around the broad objectives of the ANC the majority of the broad leadership in our country, black and white, and thus further weakened the regime by deepening its domestic isolation,” said Mbeki.

As the ANC operated out of Lusaka, it was Kaunda who gave the Zambian Broadcasting Services the green light to allow space for the ANC’s propaganda machine, Radio Freedom, to operate and transmit to SA.

Most importantly, Mbeki opined, Kaunda and Tambo were “joined at the hip”.

“In the revolutionary memory it is not possible to separate these two African giants, KK and OR, recalling that they were to each other more than mere comrades in arms.”

READ MORE:

Kaunda’s grandkids call for Zambian government to honour statesman’s wish to be buried next to his wife

The family of the late first president of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda feels strong-armed in having to agree with the country’s government to bury the ...
News
11 months ago

Kenneth Kaunda: The last giant of an African era

Kenneth Kaunda, who died in Lusaka this week at the age of 97, once said it was his wish for Zambians to have an egg on their table for breakfast ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

A giant tree has fallen. Will this generation continue to sow its seeds?

Kenneth Kaunda’s death marks the end of an era. The question now is whether his legacy will be upheld or betrayed
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mokonyane slams ANC deployees on Eskom, calls for special NEC meeting Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Missed opportunity for ANC Gauteng: Lesufi to the rescue? Politics
  3. 'No-one can save the ANC in Gauteng' Politics
  4. Fraser charge a plot to block Ramaphosa's second term, says Enoch Godongwana Politics
  5. ‘Zondo hates me’ Politics

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...