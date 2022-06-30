Those saying ANC will lose power 'are dreaming,' says David Mabuza

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is adamant that the party will retain power in the 2024 general elections.

While the party's declining performance at the last polls suggested that the ruling party was hanging on to its position by a whisker, Mabuza on Thursday brazenly proclaimed that those who say the ANC will be voted out of power are 'dreaming'.

“We are going to save the ANC. Those who are saying the ANC will be voted out of power, I think they are dreaming. We’re still yet to show them that this ANC can change, the ANC can self-correct, we know our mistakes, we are going to correct our mistakes,” Mabuza said.

He was speaking at a Peter Mokaba memorial lecture in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Thursday.