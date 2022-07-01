MPs receive detailed update on KZN, North West and Eastern Cape flood disaster interventions

Parliament's ad hoc joint committee on flood and disaster relief and recovery has received detailed reports on how the departments are assisting affected provinces.

The committee received an update from the National Treasury, departments of human settlements, public works, water and sanitation and co-operative governance on their intervention in KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Eastern Cape.

Public works and infrastructure deputy director-general Chris Lombard said his department has identified a number of state-owned buildings that have been damaged.

“We’ve also identified land parcels for resettlement and we have undertaken scientific research in terms of our land parcels on where they are situated in terms of flood lines which is important for the future response of any department so that we never have this happening again.”

Work is also being done to rebuild bridges, said Lombard.

“In KwaZulu-Natal, there are 23 bridges that are planned for construction and 18 bridges in the Eastern Cape.”

Most of emergency work in KwaZulu-Natal is about 90% complete.