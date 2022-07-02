Fana Mokoena says ANC leadership 'will lead the former liberation movement straight to its grave in 2024'

Mokoena's tweet comes after EFF leader Julius Malema expressed an ambitious goal of attracting 1-million supporters, of which 250,000 should be from Gauteng.

Malema was addressing the community of Kliptown in Soweto in commemoration of the anniversary of the adoption of the Freedom Charter 67 years ago.

“We want 1-million members, and a quarter of those must come from Gauteng,” said Malema.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe recently told journalists that support for the ANC declined significantly in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni after last year's local government elections.

“Our main focus for Gauteng is that our support declined dramatically. In all the three metros we have fallen below 50%. It's quite an issue and a challenge that we must address and focus on,” said Mantashe.

“If the conference does not focus on that, we must know that we're going to have a problem. If we don't do something dramatic, we're going to be in trouble.”

He said that if issues preventing the ANC's growth in the province are adequately addressed, “we will be better off. We may recover in 2024.”

