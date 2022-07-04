Enyobeni tragedy: Ramaphosa calls for frank discussions about alcohol scourge

In the wake of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in which 21 teenagers died, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to do more to combat underage drinking.

He said the country needs a frank discussion about alcohol and setting boundaries.

Writing in his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said the increased social acceptability of young people drinking alcohol has become a serious problem in a country where most of the drinking population are classified by the World Health Organisation as binge drinkers.

“Alcohol use among adolescents is associated with impaired function, absenteeism from learning, alcohol-related injuries, suicidal thoughts and attempts and risky behaviour,” he said.

“We must come together to combat this vice that is robbing our young people of the best years of their lives, and making them susceptible to alcohol addiction. As families it means having open and frank conversations about alcohol and setting boundaries.”

Children under the age of 18 consuming alcohol is against the law.

Ramaphosa urged adults to refrain from practices such as sending minors to buy alcohol for them or capitulating to requests to buy alcohol for young people.

He said it was not the first time SA had been confronted with tragic events such as what happened in Scenery Park in East London.