Ex-CEOs reach out to troubled Eskom — Gordhan tells the ANC

Former Eskom CEOs have reached out to the power utility offering to help as SA faces another week of rolling blackouts.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday the former CEOs were likely to bring former power station managers who have much-needed experience to the company which faces, among its many challenges, a skills shortage.

He did not name the ex-CEOs, saying only it was the “non-problematic ones”.

“Previous CEOs, some of them, the non-problematic ones, have also made phone calls to offer assistance in the form of trying to rally previous power station managers who have 20 and 30 years behind them and we will hear in the next 24 hours what we have come up with,” he said.

It is unlikely he was talking about the company's recent CEOs as he has consistently implied they were involved in state capture efforts.