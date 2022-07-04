×

Politics

LISTEN | Protest planned to pressure police and NPA to charge Ramaphosa: Niehaus

04 July 2022 - 15:37
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo farm came under the spotlight after former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against him following a robbery in which a large amount of cash was allegedly stolen. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Fired ANC member Carl Niehaus on Monday said there were plans for national mass action to protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa after the 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Protesters would call for “Ramaphosa to go”. 

The protests, he said, would be legal and would likely be held later this month.

Niehaus called on the police and the National Prosecuting Authority to “take seriously” the allegations levelled against Ramaphosa. 

