LISTEN | Protest planned to pressure police and NPA to charge Ramaphosa: Niehaus
04 July 2022 - 15:37
Fired ANC member Carl Niehaus on Monday said there were plans for national mass action to protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa after the 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.
Protesters would call for “Ramaphosa to go”.
The protests, he said, would be legal and would likely be held later this month.
Niehaus called on the police and the National Prosecuting Authority to “take seriously” the allegations levelled against Ramaphosa.
