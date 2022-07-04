×

Politics

POLL | What do you make of Ramaphosa not appearing before the ANC integrity commission yet?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 July 2022 - 13:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet appeared before the ANC integrity commission. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Delays to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appearance before the ANC integrity commission have sparked debate, with some calling for him to address the nation about his Phala Phala farm burglary.

The Sunday Times reported Ramaphosa failed to appear last week, leading to the party’ national executive committee meeting (NEC) resolving that he appear before the commission “as a matter of urgency”. 

Ramaphosa missed his initial meeting because he was attending the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) summit in Gaborone, Botswana.

“We did not discuss it at length because the NEC agreed the president has to appear as a matter of urgency. He had to attend the Sacu summit in Botswana. He definitely wants to appear so he can get this matter over and done with because we have to go to conference. Of course he is seeking a second term and he is going to get it,” said an NEC insider.

Ramaphosa’s absence was confirmed by ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, who said the meeting was postponed.

“It might have been issues about the availability of members of the integrity commission,” Mabe said.

“Officials have indicated that as soon as they have exhausted the processes of the ANC integrity commission they will return to the NEC and national working committee with a report. The commitment he has made to the leadership of the ANC to voluntarily appear before the commission still stands.”

LISTEN | Protest planned to pressure police and NPA to charge Ramaphosa: Niehaus

