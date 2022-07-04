What’s it like no longer being a minister? Mboweni on life without state security
Tito Mboweni has spoken up about life after his retirement as finance minister and as an MP.
Mboweni retired as minister last year and ditched his seat in parliament several months ago.
He served as finance minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet from 2018 to 2021.
Taking to Twitter at the weekend, Mboweni said since resigning there have not been any “good Samaritans around”.
“I cut a miserable figure, walking out of the hospital ward, carrying my few belongings with me, struggling to walk to my car. No good Samaritans around. I thought to myself: A few months ago, security would have been all over, carrying my bags, driving me home. Now on your own mate.”
I cut a miserable figure,walking out of the hospital ward,carrying my few belongings with me, struggling to walk to my car,no good Samaritans around, I thought to myself:a few months ago, security would have been all over, carrying my bags, driving me home. Now on your own mate!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 1, 2022
Mboweni was admitted at the Sandton Mediclinic for 10 days. His reason for being admitted was not disclosed.
“Thanks a lot to the Sandton Mediclinic for looking after me for the past 10 days. You are a great team. I am resting at home now. We have fantastic medical facilities. We should spread that throughout the public sector,” he said.
He has previously spoken about facing the steep cost of data after leaving cabinet.
“This data thing is real after retirement. Seriously. It limits your activities on the internet. It does. Truly. Strus, God,” he told followers last year.
Mboweni joined property company Accelerate as an independent non-executive director and chair.
Previously, he shared he was experiencing life as an ordinary South African and submitting his CV for possible jobs.
“Job interviews. Today I was preparing for a job interview. They want my CV, certificates and fingerprints before the interview. What? I thought everybody knows me. Nope. Stand in line, buddy. Certificates, fingerprints and CV. Next week, interview.”
