Politics

ActionSA wants full record of hearing that led to Mdluli's 'irrational' parole

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
05 July 2022 - 20:42
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli in court. File image.
Image: Thulani Mbele

ActionSA on Tuesday said it was of the view that placing former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli on parole was 'patently irrational'.

The party said it would therefore be requesting the full record of the decision that brought about his release.

The department of correctional services had earlier said Mdluli — who was sentenced to five years for kidnapping, assault, and intimidation on September 29 2020 — qualified to be considered for parole placement after serving a third of his sentence.

It said Mdluli fell under the Phaahla judgment regime, which applies to offences committed before October 1 2004. Mdluli was found guilty crimes committed in October 1998.

In a statement, ActionSA said the parole board's decision was puzzling. The party said the department claimed  to have granted Mdluli parole based on “his profile and other material submitted ... "

“If indeed this is true and the department considered Mr Mdluli's entire profile, they would know that he stands accused of corruption and fraud while at the helm of SAPS's crime intelligence unit,” ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said.

Mashaba said the unit was made defunct during Mdluli’s tenure for nefarious political ends.

“One can only deduce that the decision to grant Mr Mdluli parole was based on political considerations rather than legal ones,” Mashaba said.

