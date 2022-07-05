'It is incapable of being renewed' — Former ANC member Mervyn Bennun on withdrawing his membership

Activist Mervyn Bennun is the latest to throw in the towel as an ANC member, saying the party is unfit to govern.

Bennun resigned from the ruling party last week and said he would not be renewing his membership.

In his resignation letter to the party, he said the ANC can no longer redeem itself.

“I will not renew my membership of the ANC. The ANC is no longer fit to govern or worthy of my support, exiguous as it has been. I no longer wish to be a member,” said Bennun.

“The ANC appears to regard its glorious and triumphant history as a reason for it to continue to govern. In its current state and conduct, it is dishonouring and defiling this history,” he added.

Speaking on CapeTalk, Bennun said he had been growing increasingly uneasy with the ANC and its leadership until he reached a point where he could no longer see it redeeming itself.

Bennun has been a member of the party for more than 73 years.

“I don’t know how much more of a chance is needed. The point about the letter I wrote is that I have a feeling the ANC, as it is at present, cannot renew itself. It is incapable of being renewed,” he said.

He said the ANC and its national executive committee have undeniably failed and all the information that has come out, has made this plain to see.